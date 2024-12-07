Armed man arrested after struggle with officers outside Stoughton home, police say

Two men were arrested, one with a handgun, outside a Stoughton, Massachusetts, home where a shooting threat had been made Friday afternoon, police said.

Aaron Powell, a 35-year-old from Hyde Park, was arrested on a weapons charge while Thomas Searcy, a 28-year-old from Boston, was arrested for allegedly driving on a suspended license after officers found them outside a Mayflower Lane home about 12:18 p.m., Stoughton police said.

The officers were called to the scene for a report that someone was threatening to shoot the home up, police said, and they found Searcy and Powell inside a vehicle outside. Searcy was found to have a suspended license and was arrested.

Powell got out of the vehicle and began adjusting his waistband and turning, leading the officers to believe he had a weapon. When one of the officers tried to handcuff him, police said, he reached for what they later found to be a gun, following a struggle with officers that led to his arrest.

Both men were expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court Monday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to their arrests.

"I would like to commend the officers who responded to this dangerous situation and took two individuals into custody while seizing a firearm," Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said in a statement. "The quick response and observations made by the Stoughton Police officers at the scene may have averted a potential tragedy today."