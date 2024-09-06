Man charged with murder in April killing of teenage partner in Stow

A man who was previously arrested in connection with his teenage girlfriend's death in Stow, Massachusetts, this spring has now been charged with murder, prosecutors said Friday.

Shane Curry, from Stow, is believed to have stabbed 17-year-old Naveah Goddard to death during a fight on April 5, according to the update from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Authorities had previously said that Goddard's death was considered suspicious, and that Curry was facing assault and battery charges, leading to him being held without bail.

Curry was brought to Middlesex Superior Court Wednesday and held without bail on a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police were initially called to the home on Great Road for a wellbeing check about 4:30, where Curry, who lived there, met them at the door. The 20-year-old wouldn't allow officers in for about two hours, prosecutors have said.

When the officers eventually did get in, they found the body of Goddard, described as Curry's girlfriend who was living there. Curry was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The preliminary investigation led to charges against Curry of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. Prosecutors noted at the time that more charges were possible.

While prosecutors identified Goddard as female, LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD has said they were nonbinary and went by the name River as well. The organization's April statement also cited reports saying that that Goddard had been reported missing.

"River Nevaeh Goddard was failed in life, and it’s up to all of us to make sure we don’t fail them, or any other LGBTQ youth, now," GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.

Goddard was from Burrillville, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported at the time, and her grandfather, Michael Simmons, told the station that Goddard had a difficult upbringing.

"There couldn't have been a nicer, more soulful, and more spiritual person," Simmons said, despite Goddard having been born in prison and spent time in Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families custody.

Simmons also said that he'd spoken to Curry, who "promised to take care of her."