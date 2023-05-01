West Newbury School Evacuated, Several Taken to Hospital Amid Hazmat Situation

After a report of a strange odor on the third floor of a school in West Newbury, Massachusetts, a number of people are being taken to the hospital as firefighters investigate what's going on, officials said Monday morning.

The West Newbury Fire Department said just before 10 a.m. that it had crews on scene investigating at Pentucket Regional on Main Street, which has been evacuated as a precaution.

At last check, 10 people were being transported to the hospital, but that number was frequently changing, according to the town's fire chief.

The report of the odor came from the third floor of the middle school. The building houses both a middle and high school.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A Hazmat team is also responding.

West Newbury is a town of less than 5,000 people in Essex County.