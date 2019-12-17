Stranger Grabbed 13-Year-Old Girl’s Arm in Cambridge, Police Say

A stranger grabbed a 13-year-old girl by the arm Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to police.

The man allegedly grabbed the girl around 6 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and Palermo Street. She was walking home from the Frisoli Youth Center at the time.

The girl managed to escape. She was not injured in the incident, Cambridge police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police are looking for a middle-aged man with a gray beard and a dark hooded jacket. He is believed to be about 5'7 in height.

Authorities would like to speak with any witnesses and review any surveillance footage from homes or businesses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.