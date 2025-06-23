New Hampshire

Person critically hurt by truck at NH chocolate factory

The person was trapped between a tractor-trailer and an 18-wheeler at the Lindt factory in Stratham and had to have their heart restarted, fire officials said.

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A person was critically injured when they were trapped between a truck and the back of a trailer at a New Hampshire chocolate factory on Monday, fire officials said.

The incident at the Lindt factory on Fine Chocolate Place in Stratham was reported about noon, according to Stratham Fire Chief Jeffrey Denton.

The person was trapped between a tractor-trailer and an 18-wheeler and had to have their heart restarted, fire officials said. They were rushed to Portsmouth Hospital, where they were in critical condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how the person became trapped.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Lindt's parent company for a statement and more information.

