Stray Bullet Hits Woman's Home in Everett Home as Shots Fired

Shots were fired Sunday morning in Everett, Massachusetts, police said, with at least one stray bullet hitting a woman's home.

It appears no one was hurt in the incident. While initial reports indicated that there may have been an attempted abduction, police determined through their investigation that those involved knew each other.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Everett police responded to the area of Shute Street and Russell Place after receiving a report of shots fired around 11:30 a.m. and later located the vehicle involved.

Massachusetts State Police used a saw to remove siding from Vanya Pereira's Shute Street home that was struck by a bullet.

Pereira was at work when the shots were fired Sunday morning, hitting her house, but her home camera did catch the sound.

“It’s literally in the driveway like where I park," Pereira described.

Pereira believes a car was the intended target.

“When I got home I talked to my neighbor and they basically said they saw a female and a male jump in a car, they heard some gunshots," she said. "Seems like the person was on foot trying to shoot the vehicle, and the girl seemed shaken up, like she was doing movements with her hands like she kind of wanted to let’s go, hurry up.”

A neighbor said he was looking through his window when he saw the girl inside the car shaking her hands.

"Like telling him to hurry up," he said.

Police are still searching for the shooter but say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the neighborhood or City of Everett.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department at 617-389-2120.