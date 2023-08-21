Street closures persist after water main break in Chinatown

Several streets in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston remained closed early Monday morning, after a major water main break in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Roads that are still shut down include parts of Harrison Avenue, Beach Street and Knapp Street, with sections of street still ripped up.

The 12-inch water main break was discovered just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon, when water began gushing out of the steel plate that was covering an area on Harrison Ave where contractors had been working.

Parts of Kneeland, Tyler, Washington, and Hudson streets will be closed and impacted until repairs are made, police said. They later added that those roads may remain closed all night, impacting the morning commute.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission was able to shut off the water within about an hour, but some businesses in the area reported minor flooding; others had to deal with the lack of water or lack of business because the area was shut down to people walking or driving through the neighborhood.

BWSC crews continued to work through the night, coordinating with multiple utilities, while working to make repairs and investigate what may have caused this water main to break.

“We don’t know what the cause of the break is," BWSC spokesperson Thomas Bagley said. "But we do see that there are steel plates at the location where we believe the break is and there was obviously a contractor has been here in the vicinity of the break.”

It’s unclear how long the cleanup will last and how long these roads will be shut down, but drivers should avoid the area if they can, and give themselves extra time if they do need to come down here.