Street Renamed in Honor of Worcester Officer Who Drowned

Worcester has renamed a street in honor of a city police officer who drowned last summer while trying to save a drowning teenager.

What used to be called Skyline Drive is now known as Officer Manny Familia Way. The street sign is already in place, but a formal dedication of the street will take place on June 4, the one-year anniversary of his death.

The 38-year-old Familia drowned while trying to save the life of 14-year-old Troy Love at a pond in the city’s Green Hill Park. The visitor from Virginia also drowned.

Familia left behind his wife and two children.