Street Sweeper Driver Seriously Injured in New Braintree Crash

According to the New Braintree Fire Department, a call came in at 11:24 a.m. for a crash involving a street sweeper on Wine Road.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The driver of a street sweeper was seriously injured Monday in a crash in New Braintree, Massachusetts, officials said.

The operator suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials said it is normal for a vehicle like that to be in that area because it is a public road.

The chief of the Auburn Police Department said an accident reconstruction scene from the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responded.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

