HINGHAM

String of car thefts reported in Hingham

By Matt Fortin

Shutterstock

Police in Hingham, Massachusetts, have put out a warning about items stolen from multiple cars on the south side of town.

The Hingham Police Department said Saturday that there were numerous cars entered overnight Thursday into Friday. Items taken included keys, cash, a purse and more.

The cars were unlocked.

The thefts happened in South Hingham, with police specifically mentioning Liberty Road and Scotland Street as specific areas impacted.

This article tagged under:

HINGHAMsouth shoreHingham Police Department
