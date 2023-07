The National Weather service is warning about strong rip currents in the New England area on Sunday.

According to NWS, there will be rough surf and strong rip currents in the south facing ocean beaches from Cape Cod to the islands.

[High Risk of Strong Rip Currents Sunday] If heading to the beach today, be prepared for rough surf & strong rip currents, especially at south facing ocean beaches from #CapeCod to the Islands and the entire Rhode Island coastline, including Block Island. 🌊#MAwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/WQcPXtL6Wy — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 30, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Also included in the warning is the entire Rhode Island coastline, including Block island.