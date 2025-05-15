Unsettled weather sticks around for the next several days -- and that includes our weekend.

Waves of rain (or storms) will be around as an area of low pressure passes by. Thursday morning, we picked up 0.5-1.5 inches of rain in areas across southern Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

We have chipped away at our drought over the last few weeks, too! The latest drought map was issued Thursday morning (does not include rain after Tuesday of this week) and shows only eastern New England with still abnormally dry or moderate drought.

Highs Thursday reach the 70s to low 80s, with the coast staying in the upper 50s to 60s with a southeast wind or seabreeze. At any point, a shower or storm may redevelop. Overnight, we dry off and fog develops as temps stay in the 50s to low 60s.

Lots of clouds and fog will be around for Friday morning, and this could take most of the day to thin out. So late day breaks of sun will help to get interior spots in the low 80s, while 70s to 60s will be found near the shore or under the clouds.

Humidity increases a bit more, with heat index values in the low to mid 80s. Ongoing storms and showers will make their way across upstate New York late in the day, and this activity may march into the Northeast (Berkshires) on Friday night, with isolated pop up storms possible in the North Country in the late afternoon too.

A warm front heads in Saturday morning, so this can trigger showers and storms. Clearing is possible in the afternoon before a cold front moves through and late afternoon or evening storms may turn severe.

The timing of this rain on Saturday is still TBD. Some storms may turn severe, with damaging wind and hail as the threats, along with heavy rain and lightning.

After the front moves through Saturday evening and night, we dry off in southern New England for Sunday. Up north, scattered showers and storms develop late in the day due to wrap around moisture and a cool pool of air aloft heading in. Drier air takes over for all and temps cool off. We go from around 80 Saturday to the 70s Sunday and way less humid by Monday in the 60s to 50s midweek.