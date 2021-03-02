Strong Wind Causes Extensive Damage, Leaves Thousands Without Power Tuesday

Tens of thousands of people woke up without power in Massachusetts Tuesday as the howling wind tore down power lines, trees and caused other damage.

The strong winds picked up late Monday night, gusting near 60 mph in some places, according to the National Weather Service of Boston.

In Massachusetts alone, there were more than 45,000 customers without power as of 4 a.m., 30,000 in New Hampshire, 21,000 in Maine and 18,000 in Connecticut.

A large tree snapped and crashed into a house and garage in Westboro, causing extensive damage. There were various branches down throughout the area and trash cans rolling around the streets as the howling wind continued.

The Westboro Fire Department reminded residents to keep their smart devices charged and be prepared for the possibility of a power outage. They also said to plan for cold temperatures overnight.

This large tree snapped and crashed into this Westboro home. Branches are down all over Massachusetts after gusting winds overnight. I’ll have live updates all morning on @NBC10Boston & @NECN pic.twitter.com/RLWjwFZizt — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) March 2, 2021

The strong wind gusts caused a part of the scaffolding to come down from a seven-story building on St. Alphonsus Street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday night. No one was injured.

Firefighters have blocked off the area in case any more debris comes down to prevent injuries.

"We're just making sure the building is safe, that the tenants are safe and that there isn't any further dislodge of the scaffolding that might cause some injuries," Boston Fire Department District Chief Pat Nichols said.

Officials said there is a significant amount of debris in the street next to the building and behind it. The conditions were too dangerous to clear it Monday night. Crews are slated to be back on scene Tuesday morning for cleanup.

Marsh Road closed between Willow & Burns due to a tree down across the road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/0luvLHJyCB — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) March 2, 2021

In New Hampshire, the Pelham Police Department responded to Balcom Road for a tree down across the roadway. Police said the tree struck a vehicle when it fell.

Bridge Street/Route 38 was closed at Balcom Road due to the downed tree. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Elsewhere in Pelham, another downed tree closed Marsh Road between Willow and Burns. Again, residents were asked to avoid the area.