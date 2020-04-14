Local
Thousands Without Power After Storm Slams New England

National Grid is saying it could be days before power is fully restored as many people are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews were so busy yesterday that they haven't had a chance yet to clean up.

Strong winds forced trees to come crashing down on a road in West Roxbury, which is still partially blocked off, and on top of homes. In Hingham – it caused a train on the commuter rail to come to a halt after an evergreen fell across the tracks.

A man was hurt when a tree fell on a Shawsheen Avenue home in Wilmington and another tree put a hole in a roof further south in Plympton.

Similar scenes played out throughout Massachusetts as mother nature wreaked havoc on some homes while sparing others – narrowly missing them. Several cars throughout Boston also damaged – from strong winds forcing trees on top of them.

Crews were delayed trying to fix the damages because they had to wait for the winds to die down for safety concerns.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMassachusettsstormpower outage
