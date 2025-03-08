Strong winds continue, major warmup on the way next week

The wind is still with us on Saturday, but it’s not nearly as strong as Friday. That said, if you’re working outside for any period of time, the wind chill factor will be wintry.

While high temperatures bounce back to the upper 30s to low 40s, the wind chill stays in the upper 20s to low 30s. So much for spring.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Well, hang on. With a quick recovery Sunday and Monday, spring is back in our sights. In fact, our pick of the week is next Tuesday, when highs soar to 60 or 61 on a steady southwest breeze (and plenty of sunshine).

Next week stays fairly quiet as well, with dry weather expected through Wednesday. We’ll see the numbers drift back to reality thanks to a chilly onshore wind by then, but even on Thursday, showers could prove elusive.

Enjoy the weekend and stay warm!