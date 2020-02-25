Student-Athletes Among 50+ at Underage Drinking Party in Braintree

Student-athletes were among the more than four dozen underage people recently discovered by police at a house party in Braintree, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police responded to a home on Albee Drive Feb. 20 for a report of a large "drinking party."

When officers arrived, they met with the homeowners and allegedly saw an undisclosed number of alcoholic beverage containers on the lawn and on a table inside the house.

More than 50 juveniles and young adults were discovered at the party, police said.

After dispatching multiple police units to the home, the names of the party-goers were taken and each person was released to a parent or guardian.

No arrests were made, but authorities said the police reports were sent to Braintree Public Schools.

"The safety and well-being of minors is our primary concern when we are called to investigate an underage drinking party," Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said. "In this instance, our officers followed the established policies and procedures to the letter in ensuring that everyone made it home safely."

While the incident remains under investigation, Dubois stressed that it is illegal for homeowners to host an underage drinking party due to the Massachusetts Social Host Law. Violators of the law may face fines, imprisonment or both.