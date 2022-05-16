Student Found With BB Gun at Boston School

Police responded to the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Boston on Monday afternoon for a report that a BB gun had been found in the building.

Investigators said a student was in possession of the BB gun, which can be punishable by arrest. It was not immediately clear if the student was arrested.

According to a statement from Boston Public Schools, staff learned that the student had made comments about having a weapon around 3 p.m. The student was found and the BB gun and pellets were immediately confiscated.

The school was put into safety mode during the response but it has since been lifted. District officials say there is no further threat to students or staff, and no one was hurt.

The school is located at 20 Outlook Road in the city's Mattapan neighborhood.

No further information was immediately available.