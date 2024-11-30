Student hospitalized after collapsing during football game in Sharon

The community in Sharon, Massachusetts is distraught after a high school sophomore collapsed after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a football game on Wednesday.

Rohan Shukla was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and then to Massachusetts General in Boston after collapsing during a game.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Rohan, his parents Abhishek and Deepika, and his twin brother Naman during this incredibly difficult time. While offering our heartfelt support, we respect the family’s privacy and consideration. As we learn more about Rohan’s condition, we will share it with our concerned community as appropriate." said Superintendent of Sharon Public Schools Peter J. Botelho and Sharon High School Principal Kristen Keenan in a joint statement.

The town of Sharon will be providing school-based counselors and Riverside Community Services will be available at the Sharon High School from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. to support the football team and cheerleading squad and then from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. to help our other students, staff, and community members navigate the situation.