Teen hit by police cruiser outside Newburyport middle school

A police cruiser struck and injured a 13-year-old student outside a middle school in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The boy is expected to survive the crash at Rupert A. Nock Middle School on Low Street at about 2:30 p.m., Newburyport's city marshal said.

Investigators believe, citing witnesses, that the boy ran out into the street, and the path of the cruiser, from between two parked cars. The statement from the city marshal said the crash was unavoidable.

The officer immediately gave aid to the student along other first responders, and the boy was rushed to Anna Jacques Hospital.

"This is an extremely traumatic event for everyone involved," City Marshal Matthew Simons said in the statement. "I'm relieved that the student was not injured seriously, and grateful to the officer involved for acting calmly while being involved in a very stressful event. The officer's attentiveness and quick reaction undoubtedly prevented what could have been more serious injuries."

A Newburyport police sergeant is investigating what happened, and the department asked anyone who saw the collision and hasn't spoken to police to call them at 978-462-4411, ext. 1.