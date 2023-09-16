earthquake

Student organizations receive donations for Morocco

The death toll of the magnitude 6.8 earthquake has now risen to nearly 3,000 people

By Thea DiGiammerino

Student organizations held a donation drive in Revere, Massachusetts, Friday night for victims of the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

The drive was held outside the Casablanca Pastry Shop.

Volunteers collected essential items like baby formula, diapers and clothing to send to hard-hit areas in Morocco.

Organizers said they're surprised at the number of donations they received and how many people came together to help.

"People just realized how amazing it is to come together. A lot of people are hurt with what happened in Morocco so I think...although they can’t be over there helping they know that their hearts are here and the support is here," Yamina Lachmi, a volunteer, told NBC10 Boston.

The death toll of the magnitude 6.8 earthquake has now risen to nearly 3,000 people.

