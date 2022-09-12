Local

BOSTON

Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say

The student's condition wasn't immediately clear

By Asher Klein

A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say.

The person stabbed at Jeremiah E. Burke High School is female; a Boston police representative didn't immediately share her age.

Boston Public Schools said the person who was stabbed was a student.

Her suspected attacker fled the scene, police said.

The student's condition wasn't immediately clear.

Boston Public Schools' first day of classes for 2022 was Thursday.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

