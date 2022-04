A student was stabbed at Malden High School after a fight broke out Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the student had superficial injuries - described as a minor cut on the forehead - after another student stabbed him with a sharp object. The injured student was taken away by ambulance.

The school was locked down during the incident but that has since been lifted.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston & NECN will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.