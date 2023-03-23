Student Stabbed During Fight at Rise Academy in Lawrence

A 15-year-old student is under arrest for allegedly stabbing another student at Rise Academy in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Lawrence police said they were called to Rise Academy on Broadway on Thursday for a report of an altercation between students. During the incident, a male student was stabbed. The injuries were not life threatening and the student was treated on scene by paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital and later transported to that hospital.

The suspect, a 15-year-old male student from Lawrence, was taken into custody at the school without incident, according to police. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

He will be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court.

No further details about the incident were released.