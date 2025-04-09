Student stabbed outside Brockton middle school

A student was stabbed outside a middle school in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, according to police and school officials.

Brockton police said they responded to the Plouffe Middle School on Crescent Street around 2:30 p.m. and are currently investigating a fight between students outside the school that resulted in one student sustaining a stab wound.

The student was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

One person has been detained, but police did not say if any charges will be filed. They said their investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for Brockton schools said in an email that the victim was a Plouffe School student who was "slashed with a blade by a fellow student outside the school building." He said the student responsible did not attend school on Wednesday "for unrelated reasons," but returned to school grounds at dismissal time and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. They confirmed that the student responsible for the stabbing is in police custody.

"We are working closely with School Police and the Brockton Police Department to determine the facts surrounding this incident and we are confident that there is no ongoing threat to school safety," the school district said.