Student suspended for threatening to shoot up all-girl Catholic school in Milton

A student is accused of threatening to shoot up a school in Milton, Massachusetts.

Police are investigating the threats a student allegedly made before April vacation at Fontbonne Academy, an all-girl Catholic prep school.

Sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators that the student also told classmates she was to going to kill them.

When the threats were made, sources say they were immediately reported to the school. After students returned from April vacation, the same student allegedly continued making threats.

Milton police say they became aware of this situation just a few days ago and that they have interviewed students, staff and a person of interest in this matter.

Fontbonne Academy says the student in question has been suspended pending the police investigation.

"Fontbonne Academy is working with the Milton Police Department to investigate reports of threatening statements that were allegedly made by a student," the school said in a statement. "While we are troubled by the situation, we are thankful that members of our school community reported these allegations immediately, which allowed us to respond with an abundance of caution to ensure student and staff safety. Fontbonne is committed to providing students with a safe learning environment in order to support their academic, social, and emotional well-being."

Police say no charges have been filed at this time, but that could change once they complete the investigation.

Fontbonne Academy says it will continue working with the authorities.