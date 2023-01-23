Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy

A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday.

According to a statement from school officials that was sent to families, the fight involved four middle school students and one was injured. They were treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. They have since been released.

School staff immediately responded to break up the fight and Boston police were also called in. Police are investigating "the potential use of a dangerous sharp object," according to school officials.

Police confirmed they were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. Few additional details were immediately available.

The school will have counselors available for students following the violence.

School safety has been of increasing concern in Boston recently. There have been calls from city councilors to bring metal detectors and police officers into school buildings as an added layer of security after other incidents, including one when a teacher was reportedly walking a bullied student home from the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan when the two of them were jumped and beaten.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.