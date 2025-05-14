Police arrest 15-year-old accused of bringing gun onto school bus in Connecticut

Ppolice have arrested a 15-year-old who is accused of bringing an unloaded gun onto a school bus in Waterbury, according to police.

The investigation started when a Wilby High School student reported around 7:38 a.m. Wednesday that another student had a gun on the school bus.

School officials said Wilby High School and North End Middle school were immediately placed on lockdown.

The school resource officer isolated the student in question and found that the teen had an unloaded firearm, according to a message that Dr. Darren Schwartz, the interim superintendent, sent to parents and guardians of students at the two schools.

The school resource officer confiscated the gun and Waterbury police took the student into custody, according to school officials.

Police have charged the teen with threatening in the first degree, possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, breach of peace in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor.

"We commend the student who reported this serious concern. The quick response by school staff and our officers ensured the situation was brought under control without incident," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said in a statement.

The lockdown and the shelter-in-place, which was also issued, have been lifted.