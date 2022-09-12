Students Arrested for Bringing Knives to Fitchburg High School

Two students were arrested for bringing knives to Fitchburg High School on Monday morning.

Fitchburg police said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. from staff at the school saying that a threat might have been made to the school. The threat reportedly involved the possibility that a weapon had been brought to the school by a 17-year-old male student.

School administrators placed the building into lockdown as a precaution as they searched the building for the student in question.

The student was located a short time later in the library and arrested for carrying a pocket knife on school grounds. Another student who was with him at the time, a 16-year-old male, was also arrested for carrying a kitchen knife on school grounds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both students were taken into custody without incident and brought to the Fitchburg Police Department for processing. Their names have not been released.

Once it was determined that there was no ongoing threat, school administrators ended the lockdown and returned to normal operating status.

The incident remains under investigation by Fitchburg police detectives.