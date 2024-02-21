Students at western Mass. high school accused of racially-charged bullying

Students at a western Massachusetts high school are accused of racially-charged bullying, according to WWLP.

The alleged incidents occurred this month at Southwick Regional High School.

Students were accused of creating an online "slave auction" in a Snapchat group called "Black people are low class," WWLP reported. In that group, students allegedly placed bids of $2 and $4 to purchase Black students at the school.

The mother of a 13-year-old student at the high school told WWLP that her daughter was called "the N-word to her face and then another child used another slur in her classroom in her presence, where she's the only person of color."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 13-year-old's mother said she notified the school about the incidents, but nothing was done to address the issue, according to WWLP.

"I need for her to be safe and I need to know that she's comfortable and not doing it because she knows she has to. But at the same time, I want the school to take accountability," Allyson Lopez told WWLP. "It's 2024 and racism is real and it's alive but we all know that. As educators in a school system, I think it’s really important for them to practice what they preach."

Superintendent Jennifer Willard said the district investigated the incident "in accordance with its established policies and protocols." On Feb. 16, it concluded its investigation but are "unable to comment on the specific disciplinary consequences and/or other steps taken by the district."

"We can assure the community that the district does issue consequences in accordance with our school code of conduct in these types of circumstances," wrote Willard in a statement to WWLP. "As stated in our original email to the community, the district firmly believes that racism and discrimination have no place in our school community."

The Hampden District Attorney's Office said they "became aware of an alleged hate-based incident" on Feb. 15 and will "investigate any such allegations and will prosecute any criminal violations vigorously."

The 13-year-old student hasn't been to school since Feb. 9, according to WWLP. Lopez plans to meet with the Willard Thursday.