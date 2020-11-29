Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Students Eligible for Free National Forest Christmas Trees

By The Associated Press

NBC10

All fourth and fifth grade students in New Hampshire are eligible for a free Christmas tree this year — if they’re willing to work for it.

The National Forest Service is providing Christmas tree vouchers that can be exchanged for permits to cut a tree from the White Mountain National Forest. For others, the permits cost $5.

The student vouchers are part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative and can be obtained online at https://everykidoutdoors.gov.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Thanksgiving 36 mins ago

Dip in Thanksgiving Travel as Pandemic Surges

grafton police department 2 hours ago

Central Mass. Police Depts Host ‘Fill a Cruiser' Events

Permits can be purchased at White Mountain National Forest district offices or online with an additional $2.50 fee. Restrictions apply to how and where trees can be cut.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirechristmas treesNational Forest Service
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us