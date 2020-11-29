Students Eligible for Free National Forest Christmas Trees

All fourth and fifth grade students in New Hampshire are eligible for a free Christmas tree this year — if they’re willing to work for it.

The National Forest Service is providing Christmas tree vouchers that can be exchanged for permits to cut a tree from the White Mountain National Forest. For others, the permits cost $5.

The student vouchers are part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative and can be obtained online at https://everykidoutdoors.gov.

Permits can be purchased at White Mountain National Forest district offices or online with an additional $2.50 fee. Restrictions apply to how and where trees can be cut.