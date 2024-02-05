Students in Newton return to school Monday following teachers strike

After more than two weeks of being away, students in Newton, Massachusetts, are returning to the classroom on Monday.

Teachers voted to Sunday to ratify their new contract with the district.

All in all, 11 missed school days and 15 days on the picket line, and now teachers, students and staff will be making their way to the class Monday morning with a one-hour late start.

The teachers union and the school committee reached an agreement Friday night, with the Newton Teachers Association voting to ratify the agreement on Sunday.

While the school committee will hold a public vote on Wednesday, the mayor said this contract is sustainable and won't lead to layoffs.

The four-year deal calls for increases in cost-of-living adjustments, up to 60 days of parental leave, more social workers, higher wages for paraprofessionals and more prep time for teachers.

"For now, we will take a bit of a breath and then begin the work on insuring this never happens again," said Christopher Brezski, chair of the Newton School Committee.

"We taught every other district in this state what will happen if they try to balance their budgets on the backs of our students and educators," said Ryan Normandin, Newton Teachers Association negotiator.

It's unclear if the union will have to pay the more than $600,000 in fines. However, students, teachers and staff will have to make up for missed school during February vacation.