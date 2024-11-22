new haven

Shooting in New Haven, Conn. injures 16-year-old, stray bullet hits school bus

By Bryan Mercer and Kyle Jones

A school bus carrying students was hit by a stray bullet in the area of Goffe Street in New Haven on Friday afternoon, according to the city's police department.

New Haven police say they are investigating a shooting that took place in the area.

Officers say a 16-year-old boy is now in critical condition following the shooting. Police say he may have been targeted.

During the shooting, police say a school bus was also struck by a bullet.

According to an official from New Haven Public Schools, all students and the driver are safe. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed the bus was coming from Celentano School.

The NHPS statement said the bus pulled to the side of the road, and those on board may have witnessed the incident.

The school official also said all students and the driver laid down as a precaution.

Police say the bus made it to the intersection of Sherman and Maple, where children were able to exit the bus safely. New Haven's mayor said the reunion with parents took place at the Wexler-Grant School.

No one onboard the bus reported any injuries.

Police have detained two youths following the incident. Officers indicated one of them had a gun at the time of detainment.

