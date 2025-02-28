Students speak out about compromised personal info after Connecticut boarding school lawsuit

A private boarding school in Connecticut has been hit with a second-class action lawsuit.

This comes after the arrest of a long-time employee accused of stealing student’s private photos and more. Two students spoke to NBC Connecticut about allegations against the school and a former IT worker.

The students agreed to speak under the condition of anonymity. The new lawsuit, like the first, alleges Kent School didn’t do enough to protect students from having their personal information, photos and videos stolen.

The students fear they were distributed.

“I burst into tears, and I was humiliated, I was embarrassed, I was angry, and I was absolutely fearful and anxious about what the future held for me,” one former student said.

The young woman and former student of Kent School, a private boarding high school, spoke about what she said is a massive violation of privacy when she was under the age of 18.

“I went about my life how a normal teenage girl would have and now I am left with the trauma of not knowing where all of that went,” she said.

According to court documents, Daniel Clery, a former IT administrator at the school, is accused of taking information, photos and videos, some of which the lawsuit says were explicit, from students' personal devices.

The former students we interviewed explain Kent School’s IT department was the go-to for broken devices or instillation of software and Wi-Fi connection. It’s also where the lawsuits allege Clery gained access to student and faculty’s personal information.

“it’s inferred that if you are telling me I have to hand my phone over to someone you have hired and vetted, I’m going to trust you because I am a child and I am under your direction,” she said.

Civil court documents state some of the allegations came to light in 2023. But the attorney for these women, Joel Faxon, is concerned the school may have been alerted in 2022.

“People in the institution, in the administration were aware of the misconduct for a year and didn’t do anything,” Faxon said.

The lawsuit states that based on an investigation conducted by the school, investigators believe Clery had access to the personal information of at least nine current students, seven current employees, four former employees and 59 recent alumni.

“I will truly never know what he did with my pictures, my sensitive personal information,” a second anonymous former student said.

She said the time at which the acts are alleged to have occurred, couldn’t have been worse.

“We attended Kent during the most formative, and vulnerable ,and now most traumatic parts of our life and our parents paid a lot of money to make sure we were safe during those times, and we weren’t,” the second student said.

For both former students, it’s about holding Kent School accountable for what they said was negligence while underage and in a vulnerable position. They said they are seeking answers that the school won’t offer through the lawsuit.

“We really have no answers to questions that we have and no matter how many times we have tried to ask, or get answers from Kent [School], we have no answers, and if they do have answers, they are not willing to share them with us,” the first student said.

Both note they are experiencing trauma from the incidents as well. A fear of constant surveillance, and a lack of control over their online presence.

“There is a sense of unrest, and I will never feel safe really, at all because I will never know what he has on me and what he did with it,” the second student said.

Both are also concerned about what the future holds. It’s a future they said they are afraid they have no control over their digital footprint.

“Just knowing it was taken from us, and spread all over the world without our consent, without our knowledge and we had no idea, is just so deeply disturbing,” the first student said.

We have reached out to the school for comment and response to the lawsuits but haven’t heard back.

Clery’s criminal case is currently sealed and his next court appearance is scheduled in Waterbury on March 20.

We have reached out to Clery’s attorney as well for comment on the case and allegations in the civil lawsuit but have not heard back.