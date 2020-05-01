Local

coronavirus

Students Sue BU Over Tuition Reimbursement

Lawsuit alleges that Boston University didn't properly reimburse students for the campus shutdown amid the coronavirus crisis

By Monica Madeja and Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of Boston University students who have been off-campus since early March due to the coronavirus have filed a lawsuit against the school alleging that they were not properly reimbursed for certain fees they already paid for the spring semester.

Julia Dutra, a film and television major from New Jersey, is named as the lead plaintiff in the class-action suit. Dutra and other students argue that they essentially lost two months of the “in person“ college experience.

The students say they agree with BU's decision to cease in-person operations and activities, but claim the school either refused or didn’t provide enough reimbursement once they moved off-campus and online.

BU has announced a pro-rated refund for some expenses. According to the Boston Business Journal, the university could lose $68 million in refunds. They were expected to receive $15 million from the federal government -- half is for student aid.

The students are seeking refunds plus damages.

The university hasn’t publicly commented on the issue and a spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment.

