Sudbury

Sudbury Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

The investigation which led to the arrest of Zachary Grandinetti took nearly two years, authorities said

By Jake Levin

An investigation which took nearly two years has led to the arrest of a man in Sudbury, Massachusetts on child pornography charges.

Zachary Grandinetti, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, one of which stems from a 2015 case against him.

Authorities began investigating Grandinetti in July 2019 following a tip from the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cyber crime unit. The tip, issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was connected to an address on Bay Drive in Sudbury where Grandinetti lived, authorities said.

The investigation revealed multiple images of very young minor aged victims, authorities said.

It is unclear when or if Grandinetti will appear in court or if he has an attorney.

