Sudbury Man Hit and Killed by Car in Acton

A 44-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car Thursday night in Acton, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police said Kevin Shaw was hit by the Subaru wagon around 6:30 p.m. on Great Road near Brook Street. He was taken to Lahey Clinic where he died of his injuries.

The driver, who investigators say is 17, stayed on scene. No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police.

