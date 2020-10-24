Sudbury Man Kidnapped, Severely Beat, Threatened to Kill Woman: Police

A Massachusetts man is facing a litany of charges after police say he kidnapped, severely beat and threatened to kill a woman inside a Sudbury home.

Police say Peter Bozier's assaultive behavior even continued after he was arrested for the alleged violent ordeal with a woman he met on the popular dating app Tinder, the Boston Globe reported.

Bozier, 28, of Sudbury, is charged with kidnapping, strangulation, assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, threats to commit a crime, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

Tuesday, Sudbury police received a report of multiple violent and heinous offenses, Chief Scott Nix said. Detectives responded to Lahey Hospital in Burlington to interview the female victim.

Detectives say they learned during the interview that the woman had been severely beaten while being held against her will at a Sudbury residence. The woman also reported to police that the suspect threatened to kill her and her child in trying to keep her from reporting what happened.

Police were able to identify a suspect and Bozier was arrested during a motor vehicle stop on Boston Post Road, where he lives. Police say he was initially cooperative but turned belligerent, uncooperative and violent.

Bozier was evaluated by the Sudbury Fire Department for a small cut to his finger given numerous struggles that occurred while police tried to secure him in a cell booking room, Nix said.

After complaining of other medical ailments, Bozier was twice taken to the Emerson Hospital in Concord where he was cleared both times by medical professionals, police said.

During the altercations, several officers sustained scrapes, cuts and bruising but none required medical treatment, according to Nix.

Police say they are fortunate the incident didn't result in any other serious injuries from Bozier's behavior.

"We would like to thank the Concord Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police in assisting with controlling Bozier in transporting him from the hospital," Nix said in a statement. "We would also like to thank the Sudbury Fire Department as well as the Emerson medical staff in ensuring Bozier's health even with his belligerence."

The victim is recovering from the physical injuries she sustained during the ordeal, police said.

Bozier was arraigned Wednesday in Framingham District Court where he was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for next week. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can answer to any of the charges he's facing.