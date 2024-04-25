politics

Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden pays $5,000 fine for ethics violation during 2022 primary

The State Ethics Commission said that Kevin Hayden violated a conflict of interest law by using his official position to try to discredit his opponent when he ran for district attorney in 2022

By Thea DiGiammerino

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced his intention to run for the office. He is photographed in his office.
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden paid a $5,000 civil fine for violating conflict of interest laws during the 2022 Democratic primary election, according to the State Ethics Commission.

The violation concerns the Democratic primary for the Suffolk County District Attorney race, which Hayden won over then-Boston city councilor Felix Arroyo. In August 2022, during the height of the race, a newspaper article resurfaced allegations against Arroyo in a 2005 sexual assault investigation. It set off a firestorm of criticism and prompted back-and-forth release of documents as Arroyo attempted to defend himself as he lost endorsements. It's worth noting that the case was ruled unfounded.

Just days before the primary, on Sept. 2, 2022, Hayden's office issued a statement that his office had reviewed the files in the case, and that  “nothing in the file suggests the allegations were unfounded,” and that “the campaign to sabotage the victim’s credibility is shameful.” 

That statement is what concerned the Ethics Commission, which said that Hayden knew his staff intended to release that statement and took no action to stop it. He also made no effort to withdraw the statement after the fact.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"By these failures to act, Hayden knowingly or with reason to know used his official position as Suffolk District Attorney to secure for himself the unwarranted privilege of using valuable public resources for his own personal political advantage and violated the conflict of interest law," the Commission said in a media release.

Hayden went on to win the primary and the overall election for his position. He has paid the fine and signed an agreement admitting to the violation, and waiving his right to a hearing.

Ricardo Arroyo Sep 7, 2022

Hayden Wins Controversial Suffolk DA's Race, Arroyo Concedes

Ricardo Arroyo Sep 1, 2022

Judge Orders Release of Case File in 2005 Sexual Assault Allegation Against Arroyo

This article tagged under:

politicsSUFFOLK COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us