Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden pays $5,000 fine for ethics violation during 2022 primary

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden paid a $5,000 civil fine for violating conflict of interest laws during the 2022 Democratic primary election, according to the State Ethics Commission.

The violation concerns the Democratic primary for the Suffolk County District Attorney race, which Hayden won over then-Boston city councilor Felix Arroyo. In August 2022, during the height of the race, a newspaper article resurfaced allegations against Arroyo in a 2005 sexual assault investigation. It set off a firestorm of criticism and prompted back-and-forth release of documents as Arroyo attempted to defend himself as he lost endorsements. It's worth noting that the case was ruled unfounded.

Just days before the primary, on Sept. 2, 2022, Hayden's office issued a statement that his office had reviewed the files in the case, and that “nothing in the file suggests the allegations were unfounded,” and that “the campaign to sabotage the victim’s credibility is shameful.”

That statement is what concerned the Ethics Commission, which said that Hayden knew his staff intended to release that statement and took no action to stop it. He also made no effort to withdraw the statement after the fact.

"By these failures to act, Hayden knowingly or with reason to know used his official position as Suffolk District Attorney to secure for himself the unwarranted privilege of using valuable public resources for his own personal political advantage and violated the conflict of interest law," the Commission said in a media release.

Hayden went on to win the primary and the overall election for his position. He has paid the fine and signed an agreement admitting to the violation, and waiving his right to a hearing.