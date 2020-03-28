Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Suffolk Downs Becomes Coronavirus Testing Site for First Responders

A testing site dedicated only to Boston's first responders opened at Suffolk Downs Saturday.

By Lara Salahi

suffolk downs boston testing site
NBC10 Boston

A coronavirus testing site for first responders being set up at Suffolk Downs in East Boston on Friday, March 27, 2020, a day before the site was set to open.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A COVID-19 testing site dedicated only to Boston's first responders opened Saturday at Suffolk Downs in East Boston.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the designated site to test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in a press conference on Friday. Walsh is expected to visit the site on Saturday.

"This is an important step to keeping our first responders safe and healthy and we have to do that because our first responders are our front-line folks," Walsh said on Friday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather forecast 1 hour ago

Rain Moves in Overnight into Sunday

coronavirus 10 hours ago

2 Elderly Women With Coronavirus Die at Norwood Nursing Home: Sources

Multiple Boston firefighters, eight city police officers and at least one EMT have all tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Additionally, more than 150 employees of Boston area hospitals have tested positive as the crisis continues to deepen.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusLara Salahi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us