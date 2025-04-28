Suffolk University student attacked near Boston Common; 5 suspects sought

Boston police are searching for five suspects accused of attacking a Suffolk University student as he walked near the Boston Common late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of 140 Tremont St. around 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the victim, who was bleeding from the head. According to the police report, he told the officers that he was walking toward Boylston Street when a group of five people walking the opposite direction crossed into his path. One of them bumped into him, and the victim shoved him back.

That was when, the victim said, the rest of the group surrounded him, pushing him, breaking a glass bottle over his head and putting him into a headlock. The group then ran off.

Police found broken glass on the sidewalk nearby, according to the report. They also found a hat, black-brimmed with a yellow P on the front. The victim said the group, who were all male, may have been teenagers and appeared to be intoxicated.

Two witnesses who were nearby told police they heard yelling and glass shattering, then saw a group running up Tremont Street toward Winter Street, the report states.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspects. They are all described as being around 20 years old with no facial hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS by phone, by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or submitting their information online here.

Suffolk University confirmed the victim was a student and said university police would be increasing patrols in the area.

"We have been in contact with the student and his family since the incident, and we are grateful that he is recovering from his injuries. Suffolk University Police are working closely with the Boston Police Department in the investigation of this incident," the statement read in part.