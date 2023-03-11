Man with Suicidal Thoughts Talked Down from Tyngsborough Bridge

A suicidal man in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts was rescued Saturday morning after being talked down from jumping off the Tyngsborough Bridge, said police.

Police say that around 7:45 a.m., a man calling from the bridge told station personnel he was suicidal and needed help.

The man stayed on the line with personnel while officers met him at the bridge. A Tyngsborough police sergeant and two officers arrived, and offered the man any help they could provide, said police.

Once an ambulance arrived, the man agreed to leave the bridge with the officers and go to the hospital, said police.

Police have not released the man's name, and have not said which hospital the man was taken to.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.