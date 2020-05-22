Sullivan’s at Castle Island in South Boston Opens, But With Restrictions

One of the city's best-known seaside dining spots is open once again, though its setup is much different now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.



According to its Facebook page, Sullivan's at Castle Island in South Boston has reopened, but a number of changes have come to the place. One of the biggest issues is that the road to the eatery and parking lot are both closed, which means that Sullivan's can only be accessed by foot; in addition, both customers and workers are required to wear face masks, while barriers have been installed at the counters--and there is a designated outside pickup area for orders. Customers are able to order in three ways--online, by phone, or walk-in--with the latter being limited in part because of social distancing.



Sullivan's, which has been in business for nearly 70 years, temporarily closed down around the end of March after doing doing curbside pickup and delivery for a few weeks around the early part of the coronavirus outbreak.



