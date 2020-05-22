Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
food & drink

Sullivan’s at Castle Island in South Boston Opens, But With Restrictions

By Noreply@blogger.com (marc)

Sullivan's
Hidden Boston

One of the city's best-known seaside dining spots is open once again, though its setup is much different now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to its Facebook page, Sullivan's at Castle Island in South Boston has reopened, but a number of changes have come to the place. One of the biggest issues is that the road to the eatery and parking lot are both closed, which means that Sullivan's can only be accessed by foot; in addition, both customers and workers are required to wear face masks, while barriers have been installed at the counters--and there is a designated outside pickup area for orders. Customers are able to order in three ways--online, by phone, or walk-in--with the latter being limited in part because of social distancing.

Sullivan's, which has been in business for nearly 70 years, temporarily closed down around the end of March after doing doing curbside pickup and delivery for a few weeks around the early part of the coronavirus outbreak.

[Earlier Article]
Sullivan's at Castle Island in South Boston Closes Until at Least Early May

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

loon vs eagle 53 seconds ago

Wildlife Officials Believe Loon Stabbed, Killed Bald Eagle in Maine

coronavirus 11 mins ago

Gym Owner Plans to Remain Open After Receiving $300 Fine

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkBOSTON
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us