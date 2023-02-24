Local

Sullivan's Castle Island Reopening Saturday

The iconic dining spot closes during the winter

By Irvin Rodriguez

People outside Sullivan's Castle Island
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

An iconic Boston restaurant staple is reopening this Saturday to welcome spring into the region.

Sullivan's Castle Island will be reopening this Saturday.

"We are reopening the doors on Saturday February 25, 2023! Thank you for a great season!", they wrote on their website.

Although the Castle Island location is reopening Saturday, they also have the Hub Hall location open every day.

