Sullivan's Opens New Location, Lowell Brewery Expands: This Week's Food News

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 20 and March 26, 2023.

Sullivan's Soft-Opens in Hanover

One of Boston's best-known seaside dining spots has expanded to the South Shore.

Navigation Brewing Co. in Lowell to Expand to Second Location in Chelmsford

A brewery north of Boston is making plans to open a second location nearby.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose Has Closed

The sole Boston-area location of a group of coffee shops run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities has shut down, though they could be returning elsewhere.

The Clam Box in Quincy Has Been Purchased by the Owner of Strawberry Fair in Norwell

A popular waterside seafood spot in Quincy that has been around for more than 50 years has been sold to the owner of another well-known South Shore restaurant.

Mainely Burgers in Cambridge's Central Square Has Closed

A pair of burger spots with roots up north is now down to just one location.

