Summer Feel: Temperatures Set to Break 70 Degrees in New England

Although dry air is in place across New England, that doesn’t mean fog can’t develop: pockets of dense fog started Tuesday where sheltered valleys saw a light wind and temperatures fell into the 30s – cool enough to saturate the air for that fog to form.

Within just a couple of hours of sunshine, all fog burned off and the sun’s nearly full contribution to our Tuesday will bump daytime highs into the lower and middle 60s.

Fractal fog in the valleys this morning. pic.twitter.com/n6XbsyD9LR — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) October 11, 2022

Although temperatures will cool quickly through the 50s Tuesday evening near sundown and drop into the 40s overnight, warmth arriving aloft, thousands of feet above our heads, will keep temperatures from dropping much more, except in northern New England where overnight lows will reach the 30s and even 20s in some deeper Northern Maine Valleys.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wednesday morning sun will bring a quick rebound, and by afternoon most of New England will reach near or over 70 degrees, though clouds will increase during the afternoon well in advance of a storm system developing over south-central Canada.

This storm will cover a large area, with a broad reach of counter-clockwise flow of wind around its center that will usher a southerly wind into New England on Thursday that will contribute to continued mild temperatures while carrying moisture northward for a few developing showers Thursday, ramping up to steadier and heavier rain from west to east late Thursday into Thursday night.

Given the energetic storm center interacting with increasing atmospheric warmth and moisture, it’s possible we’ll find embedded thunder Thursday night and likely New England sees a shot of one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible both in western Connecticut and also perhaps in Maine, where it’s possible the rain stalls all the way into Saturday! In fact, it’s not impossible it stalls a bit farther west and impacts more of eastern New England Saturday.

But right now our First Alert Team continues to think the sprawling storm wraps in enough dry air for most of New England to squeeze out of the rain by later Friday for a fair weekend with seasonable temperatures in the 60s.

Next week, our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast shows a fresh, more intense shot of cool air by midweek.