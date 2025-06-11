Weather

Summer heat returns, along with another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke

We're also looking at the possibility of another rainy Saturday.

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Summer heat has returned to the northeast, at least for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures soar to the low 80s on a gusty southwest breeze and plenty of summer sunshine. 

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The sunshine will be filtered due to another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke. This means it’s another day with moderate air quality, and anyone with respiratory ailments may need to limit time outdoors. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For most New Englanders, it is a welcome beach day! Highs even at the coast reach the 70s to 80s.  Southern and some western facing beaches will be cooler due to the breeze. Plus there is a moderate rip current risk in those areas too. Eastern beaches are best with the 80s, and a low rip current risk. The water will be quite chilly, though, as ocean temps are in the upper 50s. 

Lows Wednesday night stay mild in the 60s to low 70s, with moderate humidity levels. With smoke in the sky there is a haze, but we stay technically mostly clear. Look for the (just past full) “Strawberry” moon low in the sky. This is actually the lowest full moon in decades, called a “major lunar standstill." And with the smoke in the air, the moon will appear quite bright pink or reddish in tint. 

Highs Thursday will be toasty again, in the mid to upper 80s with a westerly wind, keeping most locations from any developing or cooling sea breezes. A very weak and fairly dry cold front swings in from the north on Friday and brings us cooler temps and another wind direction shift. Light breezes from the north, then east, and highs in the 60s to 70s. Still, it’s a mostly clear and pleasant day ahead. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New Hampshire 27 mins ago

Underage drinking may be involved in death of teen who jumped from moving vehicle in NH

Nick Goss 42 mins ago

Does this mock trade proposal make sense for Bruins at 2025 NHL Draft?

Unfortunately by the weekend, we have another round of rain. Actually, mainly rounds of rain that equal off-and-on showers Saturday through Father’s Day on Sunday. Temperatures cool to the 60s for this weekend and into Monday.  Tuesday through Thursday next week there seems to be a chance for a few showers or summer thunderstorms as temperatures warm to the 80s again.  Stay tuned for the forecast updates.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us