Summer heat returns, along with another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke

Summer heat has returned to the northeast, at least for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures soar to the low 80s on a gusty southwest breeze and plenty of summer sunshine.

The sunshine will be filtered due to another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke. This means it’s another day with moderate air quality, and anyone with respiratory ailments may need to limit time outdoors.

For most New Englanders, it is a welcome beach day! Highs even at the coast reach the 70s to 80s. Southern and some western facing beaches will be cooler due to the breeze. Plus there is a moderate rip current risk in those areas too. Eastern beaches are best with the 80s, and a low rip current risk. The water will be quite chilly, though, as ocean temps are in the upper 50s.

Lows Wednesday night stay mild in the 60s to low 70s, with moderate humidity levels. With smoke in the sky there is a haze, but we stay technically mostly clear. Look for the (just past full) “Strawberry” moon low in the sky. This is actually the lowest full moon in decades, called a “major lunar standstill." And with the smoke in the air, the moon will appear quite bright pink or reddish in tint.

Highs Thursday will be toasty again, in the mid to upper 80s with a westerly wind, keeping most locations from any developing or cooling sea breezes. A very weak and fairly dry cold front swings in from the north on Friday and brings us cooler temps and another wind direction shift. Light breezes from the north, then east, and highs in the 60s to 70s. Still, it’s a mostly clear and pleasant day ahead.

Unfortunately by the weekend, we have another round of rain. Actually, mainly rounds of rain that equal off-and-on showers Saturday through Father’s Day on Sunday. Temperatures cool to the 60s for this weekend and into Monday. Tuesday through Thursday next week there seems to be a chance for a few showers or summer thunderstorms as temperatures warm to the 80s again. Stay tuned for the forecast updates.