Summer Outlook: What Kind of Weather Can We Expect This Year?

The Climate Prediction Center released its summer outlook for temperatures and precipitation for the U.S. Most of the country will see a high chance of above normal temperatures.

The deep orange areas in the west indicate “likely above” average with a probability of 60-70%. In the northeast we are highlighted in orange with a 50-60% chance of above-normal temps.

Much of the west may see below normal rainfall, while here in the northeast only southern New England may see a 33-40% chance of above normal rainfall. Northern New England has an “equal chance” of above, near, or below normal rainfall.

Meteorological summer is defined by the months of June, July, and August. Astronomical summer follows the position of the earth around the sun, and the summer solstice marks the start of the season on June 21 this year. So for climate purposes, the CPC uses meteorological summer for these outlooks.

In the last 30 years Boston has had an average of 3.89" of rain for the month of June. In July we average 3.27" and in August we see 3.23" of rain for the month. For meteorological summer Boston sees on average 3.46" of rain.

NBC10 Boston

As for our temperatures, our normal highs in Boston are: 76 in June, 82 in July, and 80 in August. Average lows are 60 in June, 66 in July, and 65 in August. The average temp for all of meteorological summer is 71.6 degrees.

Short-term we see signs of a brief warm-up for the end of this week to the 80s. Next week a dome of high pressure builds across much of the country, but a cutoff low could keep us cooler - around the 70s - in the northeast.