Summer preview begins Friday, temps could hit 80 degrees on Saturday

Sunday will also be stunning, with 60 degree temps and sunny skies

By Pete Bouchard

Friday begins our summer preview! Highs will climb near 70, with plenty of warm sunshine. Afternoon clouds will sneak in, but showers should hold off until after dark.

Southeast Massachusetts won’t be as mild, nor will we be on the North Shore or Cape Ann thanks to a cool wind from the south.

The showers and quick downpours will move through overnight, leaving us with quite a few clouds on Saturday morning. It will seem like all hope is lost for a beach day or stroll through the Common or Public Garden in shorts.

But fret not, the skies will break, the sun will be bold, and the breezes warm through the afternoon. On the low end, we should see many hit 80 degrees. On the high end, mid-80s are possible. This will be a very warm day for Lex250 and the Sox game. Keep in mind that ocean water temperatures are still in the low 40s, so use common sense at the beach.

Showers cross through on Saturday night, and Sunday sees us drop back to the low 60s with a gusty wind. Still a fine Easter, but a cooler one too.

Marathon Monday is also bright and cool. Temps in Hopkinton will be in the upper 30s to low 40s in the early morning, then runners will be greeted by a stiff sea breeze from the east as they climb Heartbreak Hill. Boston should only manage the mid and upper 50s, while we hit the low 60s in Hopkinton.

Enjoy the weekend!

Weather
