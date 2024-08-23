Summer weather returns just in time for the weekend

After a mild start to Friday morning in the 50s, 80s are back for highs Friday. We’ll do it under a crisp, clean and blue sky with impending high pressure moving in.

Friday night is even milder -- in the upper 60s to mid 60s for overnight lows.

Through the weekend dewpoints will fluctuate in the 50s, maintaining comfortable conditions for late August. Humidity slowly increases as we close out the weekend, and rain-free skies return wet on Sunday night.

Heavier downpours seem promising Monday evening, with scattered thunderstorms too.