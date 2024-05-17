Boston

Sumner Tunnel closes for weekend

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is continuing its restoration work on East Boston's Sumner Tunnel

By Erin Logan

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're driving through Boston this weekend, the Sumner Tunnel will be closed.

The thoroughfare shut down Friday night and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation continues its restoration project.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The flashing sign warning drivers of the closure is bringing back bad memories for East Boston residents.

The tunnel was closed for about two months last summer, having a ripple effect on traffic in the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MassDOT is carrying out a $160 million restoration project that began in 2022. It includes major renovations of the ceiling, the walls, the lighting and the roadways.

The tunnel will be closed from July 5 through Aug. 5, as well as on individual weekends.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsEast BostonmassdotSumner Tunnel
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us